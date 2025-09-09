Charlie Sheen Reveals He's Celibate, and Has Been For Almost 10 Years

Charlie Sheen is revealing his life is way different now from the days of his infamously wild antics ... because he's been celibate for nearly a decade.

Ahead of the release of his Netflix docuseries, "aka Charlie Sheen," and the drop of his memoir, "The Book of Sheen," the "Two and a Half Men" alum shared how his sobriety journey has influenced his dating life ... or lack thereof.

He told Page Six ... sex used to be all he "cared about," and that it was "near the top of the priority list" for him.

Case in point ... in his memoir, he details one unpleasant encounter with a prostitute, who slapped his belly and called him "Fatso," prompting him to get liposuction. Although, he admits the name-calling didn't stop him from doing the deed!

Yet, after several different stories like the one above, Sheen felt that abstaining from sex was the best option ... calling it a "much needed break."

However, he says he'd get back on the horse, so to speak, for the right person. He says his current dry spell dates back to 2017, when he got sober.

Sheen publicly shared his HIV diagnosis for the first time in fall 2015, and now, a decade later, confirms the virus is well-managed ... making him hopeful for love again.

Sheen has been married 3 times ... first to Donna Peele in 1995, then to Denise Richards in 2002, and finally to Brooke Mueller in 2008 -- all ended in divorce.