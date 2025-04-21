Charlie Sheen Goes Out With Son, Siblings, Martin Sheen After Sami Roasts Him

Charlie Sheen is playing family man in a rare public appearance ... breaking bread with his famous father and brothers, plus one of his sons, amid some ongoing drama with his daughter Sami.

The actor headed out for a family dinner Friday in Westlake Village in the L.A. area ... accompanied by his pops, Martin Sheen, his brothers Emilio, Ramon and Renee Esteves, and one of his twin boys.

Noticeably absent was Charlie and Denise Richards' daughter Sami ... who recently said she would rather do anything than hang out with her dad.

Charlie and Sami are NOT on speaking terms at the moment ... and Sami says she's had little contact with the screen star in the last five months.

While Charlie was keeping it low key with his brothers, dad and son ... Sami was doing her thing at Coachella.

Sami went to all three nights of the music festival's second weekend ... and her Friday attire was nunlike compared to what she wore on Saturday ... when she hit Coachella with pasties over her nipples.

