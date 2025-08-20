Sami Sheen Posts Thirst Traps as Mom's Divorce Takes Dramatic Turn

If Sami Sheen is at all fazed about recent developments in her mom's contentious divorce, she sure as hell ain't letting show -- 'cause she's too busy posting thirst traps.

Here's the deal ... Denise Richards just asked a judge to boot her estranged husband Aaron Phypers and his family out of their home for a day so she can get her pets and belongings.

While that news was coming to light ... SS dropped some new bikini snaps to her Insta -- including one in a polka-dotted number. She also left little to the imagination in a tight white crop top.

She also shared a few pics of her food ... but, we're sure Sami knows which photos are going to grab the most eyeballs.

It's a good bet the timing of her post is nothing more than a coincidence ... but still, it's worth noting since the daughter of Denise and Charlie Sheen has not addressed the split.

As for Denise's current drama ... the actress tried to go back to the couple's property to get her dogs earlier this month -- with photogs snapping pics of her speaking to the police.

DR claims she entered the house when she knew Aaron wasn't home -- and, she says his parents even let her inside. However, she claims she was stopped from leaving by his parents and his brother ... though Aaron was apparently worried that she posed a threat to his parents.

Richards currently has a temporary restraining order in place against Phypers after she accused him of domestic abuse, claims he has repeatedly denied. She also wants the judge to make sure Aaron doesn't put any recording or listening devices on the property when she's there to get her stuff.