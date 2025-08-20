Denise Richards Asks Judge to Give Aaron Phypers the Boot From His Home

Denise Richards has had it up to here with Aaron Phypers ... she's asking a judge to give him and his family the boot from their house so she can get her pets and belongings -- but Phypers' camp is calling BS on her latest legal move.

The actress filed documents with the court this week, asking a judge to order her estranged husband and his family to vacate -- for 8 hours -- the house the couple once shared, so she can retrieve her dogs, clothing, and her late mother's items.

Denise says the landlord recently messaged her asking her to pay rent on the Calabasas, California property ... but Denise says she stopped making payments in January after Aaron and his family refused to move out.

She also says the landlord sent a message in July, demanding they vacate the property in August. Denise says she wants to gather her things before Aaron and company get kicked out, because she's worried about her stuff getting damaged.

We told you about how Denise tried to go back to the Calabasas property to get her dogs earlier this month ... with photogs snapping pics of her speaking to the police.

She claims she entered the house when she knew Aaron wasn't home -- and, she says his parents even let her inside. However, she claims she was stopped from leaving by his parents and his brother.

Sources close to Aaron tell TMZ ... Denise's latest legal action is unsubstantiated bullying in order to divert attention away from her cheating with another man. They also say her false claim of being physically abused is a last-minute, lame attempt to dehumanize Aaron.

Our Aaron sources say anyone who fears for their life and files a restraining order against someone would not show up at that person's house unexpectedly and unannounced -- as Denise did in mid-July ... as seen in this video, newly-obtained by TMZ.