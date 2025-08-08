Denise Richards Claims She Has Video of Aaron Phypers Stealing Her Laptop

Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers found some more mud to sling ... Denise says she caught her estranged husband red-handed stealing her laptop.

The estranged couple had their lawyers duke it out in court Friday as part of a hearing for the temporary restraining order Denise has against Aaron ... and Denise's camp claimed they have security footage of Aaron running away from her home with her computer in hand.

Denise has claimed Aaron stole a laptop containing her nude photos ... but Aaron's denied it. His lawyers said Friday he doesn't have the laptop -- but her attorneys shot back with their claim that they have him on video with the laptop.

Worth noting ... Denise's attorneys did not show the alleged video -- at least not in this hearing.

Aaron joined the hearing by Zoom, wearing a blue shirt and a dark blue tie -- but Denise did not appear ... which is interesting, because she had an apparent black eye earlier this week.

Denise previously used claims of Aaron giving her a black eye to get the TRO in the first place ... he denied the allegations and said she sometimes gets drunk, falls and hurts herself. She then appeared with a black eye and a cut on her chin this week and sources close to her told us it's just lighting and shadow giving the appearance of a black eye ... and she had micro-needling and a PRP injection.