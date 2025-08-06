Denise Richards Sports Black Eye Days After Showing Up at Estranged Husband's House

Denise Richards has a pretty nasty bruise under her eye and a cut on her chin days after she showed up to her estranged husband's place unannounced ... which is interesting, because she used a photo of a black eye to get a restraining order against him, and as far as we know, he hasn't been near her since.

The actress/reality star was photographed Tuesday running errands in Calabasas, California -- the city just north of Los Angeles -- and the discolored mark stood out starkly under the bill of her cap.

Denise ain't smiling in these photos ... and, it looks like she's got a cut under her chin, too.

Sources close to Denise tell us it's just lighting and shadow giving the appearance of a black eye ... and she had micro-needling and a PRP injection.

As you know ... Denise caused drama when she showed up to Aaron Phypers' house Sunday -- allegedly without warning -- despite the restraining order she took out against him. She's had court-ordered protection since she showed a judge old photos of a black eye she claimed she sustained at Aaron's hand.

At the time, Aaron denied causing the black eye ... instead, he claimed Denise fell while drunk and injured herself.

Because of the restraining order, Aaron stayed the hell away from Denise when she came to the house Sunday ... and she didn't have a black eye when Aaron's family called police to the home. As far as we know, the two haven't been near each other.

