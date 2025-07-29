Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Denies Violating Restraining Order, Stealing Laptop

Aaron Phypers is vehemently denying Denise Richards' claim he stole her laptop... he tells us his estranged wife is lying "to damage my reputation and distract from the truth."

Aaron is also denying Denise's allegation that he violated her restraining order against him ... and he feels she's using the "false claims" as a weapon against him in their nasty divorce.

TMZ broke the story ... Denise filed legal docs Monday claiming Aaron stole her laptop and sent text messages and nudes to media outlets, and she asked the judge to order Aaron to return the laptop and all of its pictures and recordings, along with any cell phones he may have of hers.

Aaron tells us ... all photos, videos and communications Denise is referring to originated from his phone and nothing was stolen or hacked. He says they shared everything during their marriage -- phones, iPads, laptops -- and claims Denise insisted on transparency and asked him to check her phone "to rebuild trust after I discovered her affair in early April."

Play video content TMZ.com

Phypers says the only one who stole anything here is Denise ... he doubles down on his claim that she took his phone without his consent and physically assaulted him when he tried to get it back. He says he found the phone smashed and hidden in a black trash bag inside a recycling bin.

Aaron adds ... "The betrayal of discovering that she continued her relationship with Rudy Reyes -- while asking me to stay and fix the marriage -- was heartbreaking. Despite this, I filed for divorce on July 7 due to her ongoing infidelity. Six days later, she and her legal team made these damaging accusations, likely in an attempt to avoid equitable division of what we built together during the marriage."

Phypers says he has "nothing to hide" and rips Denise ... telling us, "Her legal team's efforts to twist the narrative and create false evidence are deeply unethical and will have serious consequences."