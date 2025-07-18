Denise Richards' Estranged Husband Calls Her A 'Great Wife' in 2023 Clip
Denise Richards & Aaron Phypers The Way We Used to Be ... All Loved Up Back in 2023
Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers weren't always at each other's throats ... in fact, Aaron showed some public support for her back in 2023 -- calling her a "great wife."
The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star and her now-estranged husband were spotted back in 2023 at the Hollywood Christmas Parade ... sitting on the back of a convertible together -- and, they chat with a fan standing beside the vehicle.
Watch the clip ... the fan congratulates Denise on stealing Aaron from Nicollette Sheridan ... and, he steps in to compliment Denise.
Pretty strange phrasing here ... since they'd been married since 2018 -- but, the big takeaway is the two are clearly head over heels for one another.
Of course, they don't feel that way about another anymore ... 'cause Denise now has a temporary domestic violence restraining order against Aaron after firing off a series of domestic abuse allegations against him.
She's claimed he slammed her head against a towel rack and even shared photos of a black eye from when she says he hit her. Richards says an incident of abuse even occurred earlier this month and led to their estrangement before Phypers filed for divorce.
Phypers denied all claims of abuse against him in a statement he released yesterday ... adding he always approached his marriage with "love, patience, and respect."
It looks like they were happy, at least publicly, at one time ... but, clearly a whole lot has changed.