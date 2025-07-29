Denise Richards Accuses Aaron Phypers of Stealing Laptop, Violating Restraining Order

Denise Richards' divorce from Aaron Phypers is getting even messier ... because she's now claiming he violated her restraining order against him and stole her laptop containing nude photos.

In new court docs filed Monday ... Denise says Aaron violated the temporary restraining order by "disturbing her peace" when he sent her private information to the media from her laptop -- namely text messages and naked pics. She's asking the judge to order Aaron to return the laptop and all of its pictures and recordings, along with any cell phones he may have of hers.

She's asking for him to turn the items over to her lawyer, and she'll pick them up from him.

Denise also wants Aaron to be "prohibited from using, delivering, copying, printing, or disclosing any text messages, emails, photos, notes or other content from my cell phone or laptop or any other of my electronic devices."

Earlier this month ... Aaron filed for divorce from Denise after more than 6 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. He claimed Denise cheated on him and said he had text messages from her laptop to back up what he says.

Denise, on the other hand, was granted a temporary order of protection against Aaron, after accusing him of physical and verbal abuse. But it was Aaron who filed a recent police report for assault over the ex-couple's blowout fight on July 4. The criminal report also included allegations of vandalism and theft.