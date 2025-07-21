Denise Richards Steps Out with Daughters Amid Allegations from Estranged Husband

Denise Richards has surfaced for the first time since bombshell allegations erupted in her ongoing split from husband Aaron Phypers -- and she appeared composed as ever.

The actress was spotted enjoying lunch with her daughters at Cross Creek in Malibu on Sunday, keeping things low-key despite the storm brewing behind the scenes. She appeared casual yet chic as the family dined together.

At one point, the mood shifted when Denise took a phone call and was seen pacing around the shopping center, visibly engrossed in the conversation.

Her outing comes on the heels of explosive claims made by her Phypers, who told TMZ in an exclusive interview that he caught Denise cheating on him and found messages between her and another man on her laptop, and saved them on his phone.

We broke the story ... Aaron filed for divorce July 7 and listed July 4 as the date of separation. Denise has since filed for and been granted a temporary restraining order against Aaron, alleging domestic abuse. Phypers has denied all claims of physical and emotional abuse against him.

As we reported ... Phypers went to an L.A. police station Sunday and filed a criminal report for vandalism, theft and assault related to the July 4th fight, where Aaron claimed Denise smashed his cell phone.