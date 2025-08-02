Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Denise Richards Returns to Film 'RHOBH' Amid Nasty Divorce from Aaron Phypers

By TMZ Staff
Published
Denise Richards is stepping back into the Bravo spotlight -- and right in the middle of her messy split from estranged husband Aaron Phypers … TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell TMZ … Denise filmed scenes for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" Saturday night at Madre in Los Angeles. She joined Sutton Stracke and Erika Jayne for dinner, with cameras capturing her dramatic entrance and intimate conversations about her ongoing divorce battle.

As we first reported … there won't be a second season of "Denise & Her Wild Things" -- but that was always the plan. Sources told us the series was pitched and treated as a limited run from the start.

However, our sources hinted producers might still loop Denise back into "RHOBH" to unpack her divorce drama -- and sure enough, she's back in the mix.

It's still unclear whether she’ll be a full-time Housewife or return in a "friend of" role -- but one thing’s for sure … Denise is ready to reclaim her diamond.

We broke the story … Aaron filed for divorce from Denise in July after 6 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and accusing her of cheating -- claiming he had text messages from her laptop as proof.

Denise was later granted a temporary restraining order, alleging physical and verbal abuse. Aaron then filed a police report over a July 4th blowout, accusing her of assault, vandalism, and theft.

Stay tuned!!

