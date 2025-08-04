Denise Richards Talks to Cops After Trying to Get Dog From Estranged Husband's House

The Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers divorce keeps getting uglier ... because the cops were called after Denise showed up at his house to pick up a dog.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies were called Sunday afternoon to the Calabasas home Aaron shares with his parents and brother, after Denise showed up to get their dog.

Problem is ... Denise has a restraining order in place against Aaron ... meaning they can't get within 100 yards of each other.

Sources close to Aaron tell TMZ ... Denise showed up unannounced, went around back and started banging on a back door, demanding to be let inside. Aaron saw what was unfolding and he immediately left because he was concerned about the restraining order.

We're told Aaron's parents eventually let Denise inside ... she barged in and demanded the dog, screaming at his parents that they needed to get out of the house and putting her finger in their faces. She then went after Aaron's brother, allegedly swinging at him and throwing mail at him.

Photos show Denise in the driveway, talking with at least three deputies ... and our sources say she told them she just wanted to get their dog from the home.

We're told Aaron told deputies Denise showed up at his house despite the temporary restraining order she has against him.

Denise looks pretty animated in the photos ... and it appears she even had some words for Aaron's brother, who stood behind her parked Corvette and waited for sheriffs to show up.

In the end, we're told deputies concluded there was no crime committed and no arrests were made ... but check out the photos -- all the drama seemed to weigh on Aaron and his 83-year-old mom. We are told his family was terrified and very shaken up from the incident.