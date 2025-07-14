Sami Sheen Posts Throwback Thirst Trap Amid Denise Richards Divorce

Sami Sheen is calling attention away from her mother Denise Richards' divorce ... by posting a bunch of sexy pics from an Italian vacation.

Denise's daughter took to Instagram on Monday and posted a slideshow from a trip to Positano ... and there's plenty of thirst traps among the snaps.

Sami poses in a skimpy pink and white bikini as she splashes around in the water and strikes some seductive poses for the camera.

She says the photos are from last summer, so it seems she's looking back fondly on a time when Denise and her stepdad, Aaron Phypers, were still going strong.

TMZ broke the story ... Aaron filed for divorce last week and he asked for spousal support, claiming he has no income. Aaron estimated they were spending $15,000 a month alone on entertainment/gifts/vacation ... and family trips from Los Angeles to Positano coast ain't exactly cheap.