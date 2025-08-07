STD Rates Skyrocket in Mississippi, It's An Epidemic!

Mississippi’s going through a bumpy time lately, and it’s not because of the heat -- turns out, the state is facing a major STD outbreak!

The Southern state, already struggling with sky-high rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV, has just dropped a jaw-dropping stat -- roughly 1,200 cases per 100,000 people. To put that into perspective, that’s at least one person in a room of 100 Mississippians walking around with a sexually transmitted disease or infection. Yikes.

The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report is now officially raising red flags -- specifically, Mississippi’s congenital syphilis rate is spiraling so wildly out of control, it’s officially been declared an epidemic.

According to the 2023 report -- with the latest available national CDC figures -- Mississippi’s not just playing in the game, they’re at the top of the leaderboard. The state ranked 3rd for primary and secondary syphilis, 5th for gonorrhea, and a staggering 2nd for chlamydia. Talk about a dirty sweep!

Syphilis, like other STDs, spreads through bacteria when infected fluids make contact -- usually during sex or any of its various acts. It can also be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy, leading to severe health issues if left untreated.