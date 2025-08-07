STD Rates Skyrocket in Mississippi, It's An Epidemic!
Mississippi Madness Give Us a Minute, We'll Give Ya An Infection ... STDs Are Burning Up the State
Mississippi’s going through a bumpy time lately, and it’s not because of the heat -- turns out, the state is facing a major STD outbreak!
The Southern state, already struggling with sky-high rates of gonorrhea, chlamydia, and HIV, has just dropped a jaw-dropping stat -- roughly 1,200 cases per 100,000 people. To put that into perspective, that’s at least one person in a room of 100 Mississippians walking around with a sexually transmitted disease or infection. Yikes.
The latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report is now officially raising red flags -- specifically, Mississippi’s congenital syphilis rate is spiraling so wildly out of control, it’s officially been declared an epidemic.
According to the 2023 report -- with the latest available national CDC figures -- Mississippi’s not just playing in the game, they’re at the top of the leaderboard. The state ranked 3rd for primary and secondary syphilis, 5th for gonorrhea, and a staggering 2nd for chlamydia. Talk about a dirty sweep!
Syphilis, like other STDs, spreads through bacteria when infected fluids make contact -- usually during sex or any of its various acts. It can also be passed from mother to baby during pregnancy, leading to severe health issues if left untreated.
Health professionals are now sounding the alarm, urging Mississippians to take action -- get tested, stay vigilant, and fight back against syphilis before it claims even more ground. The clock’s ticking, people!