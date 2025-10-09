CA Governor Candidate Katie Porter Yells at Staffer 'Get Out of my F***ing Shot’
Katie Porter -- the Democratic frontrunner for California governor in 2026 -- is seen losing her cool once again ... caught on camera yelling at a staffer to get out of her "f***ing shot."
“Get out of my fucking shot.”
The newly resurfaced video, obtained by POLITICO, shows a convo between Porter -- then a member of Congress -- and former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021.
Check out the video ... midway through the convo, Porter snaps at a staffer who steps into frame to fact-check one of her comments about electric vehicles.
Despite the staffer trying to clarify the interruption, it still doesn't sit well with Porter, who claps back, "You also were in my shot before that," and implores the staffer to "Stay out of my shot."
POLITICO notes the final, edited version of this webinar -- published by the Department of Energy -- left out this exchange.
The new footage comes on the heels of a viral clip in which Porter threatened to leave an interview with CBS News investigative reporter Julie Watts after getting frustrated with her line of questioning.
In response to the 2021 video ... Porter says, “It’s no secret I hold myself and my staff to a high standard, and that was especially true as a member of Congress. I have sought to be more intentional in showing gratitude to my staff for their important work.”