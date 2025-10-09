CA Governor Candidate Katie Porter Yells at Staffer 'Get Out of my F***ing Shot’

Katie Porter -- the Democratic frontrunner for California governor in 2026 -- is seen losing her cool once again ... caught on camera yelling at a staffer to get out of her "f***ing shot."

The newly resurfaced video, obtained by POLITICO, shows a convo between Porter -- then a member of Congress -- and former Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in July 2021.

Check out the video ... midway through the convo, Porter snaps at a staffer who steps into frame to fact-check one of her comments about electric vehicles.

Despite the staffer trying to clarify the interruption, it still doesn't sit well with Porter, who claps back, "You also were in my shot before that," and implores the staffer to "Stay out of my shot."

POLITICO notes the final, edited version of this webinar -- published by the Department of Energy -- left out this exchange.

Katie Porter, the front runner to be the next Governor of California, tries to leave an interview after getting frustrated w/ @juliewattsTV questions pic.twitter.com/mTzZURG86K — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) October 8, 2025 @AlexThomp

The new footage comes on the heels of a viral clip in which Porter threatened to leave an interview with CBS News investigative reporter Julie Watts after getting frustrated with her line of questioning.