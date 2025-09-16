L.A. Top Prosecutor Discusses Menendez Bros Retrial Rejection

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman spoke at a press conference Tuesday after Erik and Lyle Menendez failed to prove they deserved a new trial ... Hochman had previously condemned the bid as a "Hail Mary" attempt.

The top prosecutor reiterated many of his past sentiments, defining his stance of opposing parole for the brothers ... and once again slamming their self-defense strategy as a "bold-faced lie" given the evidence.

He also confirmed he hasn't spoken to Erik and Lyle's extended family following the judge's decision.

As for what's to come for EM and LM, Hochman noted any immediate release would come through California Governor Gavin Newsom's office ... though, reminded those tuning in that their case has been on his desk for years.

It's no secret Hochman has been against the possible release of the Menendez brothers, previously declaring the infamous siblings had never "fully accepted responsibility for the horrific murders of their parents," Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Hochman's statement came last month, when Erik and Lyle were both denied parole for 3 years ... after they were resentenced to 50 years to life in May.

Before the resentencing, they'd been serving life in prison without the possibility of parole, convicted of the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers' legal challenge -- known as a writ of habeas corpus -- was one of several avenues their team was pursuing in an attempt to get them released ... citing evidence tied to sexual abuse allegations against their father, Jose, as a reason for the proposed retrial.