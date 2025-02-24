L.A. County D.A. to Consider Sexual Abuse in Menendez Brothers Resentencing

Play video content TMZ.com

L.A. County D.A. Nathan Hochman says he will consider evidence of sexual abuse at the hands of Jose Menendez when Erik and Lyle Menendez make their case for resentencing.

Hochman appeared Monday on "TMZ Live," and acknowledged the laws of government resentencing allow a judge to consider "psychological, physical, or childhood trauma, including ... abuse, neglect, exploitation, or sexual violence."

Hochman was adamant ... sexual abuse in no way calls Erik and Lyle's conviction into question, but it will come into play next month when the brothers ask a judge to resentence them to something less than life without parole -- which opens the door to a parole board freeing them.

Hochman says he has only heard snippets of Erik and Lyle on the "2 Angry Men" podcast with Harvey and Mark Geragos, but his team will listen to it fully at some point in the near future.

And, Hochman repeatedly said the issue will ultimately land on the desk of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who will hold the keys to the prison door.

