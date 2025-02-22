Menendez Brothers' Lawyer Calls Out D.A.'s Doubts About Bombshell Letter

The Los Angeles district attorney claims the letter detailing the alleged abuse Erik and Lyle Menendez faced at the hands of their father is fabricated and totally ludicrous ... this according to their attorney.

Mark Geragos -- a prominent defense attorney and the cohost of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast -- spoke with NBC Boston about D.A. Nathan Hochman claiming the letter Erik allegedly sent to his cousin Andy Cano months before the Menendez brothers killed their parents might not be legit.

Listen to Geragos' comments for yourself ... he says the implication that Jose Menendez's sister Marta Cano and Kitty Menendez's sister Joan VanderMolen are lying about the letter -- they've testified to its authenticity under the penalty of perjury -- is BS, and totally unfair to the two women.

Geragos adds, "This is nothing more than "Knock, knock, knock, it's the '90s the D.A.'s office wants to get the D.A's office back.'"

Essentially, it seems like MG is saying Hochman -- who ran on a law and order platform against the much more progressive George Gascón back in November -- ain't the most forward-thinking D.A. ... and, he wants to take the office back to the way things were run in the old days.

Hochman spoke to the press yesterday in L.A. to announce his office would not support resentencing for the brothers ... and, when asked about the rehabilitation the brothers talked about on our podcast with them, Hochman said they would address the full scope of it in their resentencing motion.

Erik and Lyle covered a range of topics with us on "2 Angry Men" ... from the abuse they faced behind bars to the ways they've changed over the years -- give it a listen to hear all the brothers have done in their years behind bars.