Erik and Lyle Menendez Talk About Being Attacked in Prison on '2 Angry Men' Podcast

Erik and Lyle Menendez were viciously attacked in the early days of their time in prison, but their lives have radically changed since then.

The Menendez brothers appeared by phone on TMZ's podcast, "2 Angry Men" with Harvey Levin and Mark Geragos, who reps Erik and Lyle. They talked about how they survived and evolved in the 35 years they've been incarcerated.

Erik says he was violently attacked numerous times, but never fought back. He and Lyle were in separate prisons for the first 21 years behind bars, and Erik vividly remembers when he got word his brother had been viciously attacked and suffered a broken jaw.

They are clearly anxious about their re-sentencing hearing next month, where they will learn how they will spend the rest of their lives -- either as prisoners or free men.

They cover lots of ground on the podcast, telling Mark and Harvey about how they've changed from self-described "spoiled brats" to empathetic men.

They also give props to Ryan Murphy's limited series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story," and the impact it had on public perception.

Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57, have formed plans on what they'll do if they regain their freedom, after being convicted of murdering their parents back in 1996.