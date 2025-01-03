D.A. Nathan Hochman to Speak About Menendez Brothers' Family Meeting

Play video content TMZ.com

Erik and Lyle Menendez's relatives aren't saying much about their first meeting with the new L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman ... and he isn't either.

Hochman held a news conference Friday but he didn't get into any specifics of his conversations with Menendez family members ... only saying he felt the meeting was "productive."

While dozens of Erik and Lyle's family members -- who are also victims in the case -- support their release, Hochman says the number of relatives supporting their freedom doesn't matter ... it's more about the content of what they have to say, among other things.

Hochman made sure not to show his hand ahead of this month's resentencing hearing ... saying he's still pouring over court transcripts and prison records before deciding where he stands.

We caught up with the Menendez Brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos, and their loved ones outside the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. ... moments after they tried to convince Hochman to get onboard with letting Erik and Lyle's out of prison where they've been serving their life without parole sentences for the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez.

We asked Geragos if he and the family had been successful in their mission to make the D.A. see the case their way, but no one wanted to comment -- just as they were pretty mum on the case when we spoke to them on their way into the meeting.

In the decades since, the siblings' loved ones have formed the Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition in the hope of getting them released from prison ... with the family noting the brothers have been rehabilitated following their nearly 35 years behind bars.

Of course, former L.A. County D.A. George Gascón supported a resentencing for the brothers, noting they've been model inmates during their time in prison.

However, after Gascón lost his November reelection bid to Hochman, Erik and Lyle's initial hearing on the matter was delayed to 2025.