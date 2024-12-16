Menendez Brothers' Family Lawyer Bryan Freedman Rips New D.A. Nathan Hochman

Play video content TMZ.com

The lawyer representing Erik and Lyle Menendez's victims, who are also family members, is ripping the new District Attorney handling their case ... and calling the prosecutor a liar.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who represents over 20 family members of Jose and Kitty Menendez, joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and took some shots at new L.A. County D.A. Nathan Hochman.

Play video content CNN

Bryan is taking issue with Nathan's recent interview on CNN, where he claimed he was open to meeting with the family members and Freedman.

Issue is ... Bryan says Hochman is lying about reaching out to the dozens of relatives who want to see Erik and Lyle released from prison.

Freedman says Hochman hasn't contacted any of the victims ... aside from Milton Anderson, the one family member who is on the record calling Erik and Lyle cold-blooded killers who deserve to rot in prison.

The way Bryan sees it ... Hochman has it out for Erik and Lyle, even though he claims he's not biased against the brothers ahead of next month's hearing on possible resentencing.

Bryan already fired off a scathing email to Hochman, calling him out for the Anderson meeting ... and now he's taking more shots here.