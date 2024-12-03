New L.A. D.A. Nathan Hochman Discusses His Approach to Menendez Bros Case

Play video content TMZ.com

Los Angeles County’s new District Attorney, Nathan Hochman, is wasting no time after being sworn into the high-profile gig -- he's kicking things off with a case that’s been on everyone's mind -- the Menendez Brothers.

Hochman chatted with TMZ outside the Hall of Justice in downtown L.A. Tuesday after he was sworn in by Arnold Schwarzenegger, making it clear that, despite the public's obsession with Erik and Lyle's case, he's not going to treat it any differently than others.

Hochman explained to us that while he's sticking to his no-special-treatment approach, he sees the public interest as a win. Why? Because it helps shine a spotlight on the bigger issues in criminal justice and reform.

Check out the clip 'cause Hochman dives super deep into how this case could actually benefit hundreds, if not thousands, of other cases that don’t get the same spotlight.

He also chats with us about other key points, like how new evidence the brothers were molested could shift his POV, and how he plans to weigh decisions from his office.