Erik and Lyle Menendez Sticking It Out Together

See How They Stayed Together Through Thick And Thin!

The Menendez brothers' story has plenty of folks divided on their feelings about Erik and Lyle's crimes ... but at the end of the day, the two have always had each other.

The siblings were both sent to prison way back in the day for the 1989 murders of their parents, although renewed interest in their case -- and a boost in popularity from a Netflix series -- means the their case was reviewed.

In May 2025, a judge resentenced the brothers to 50 years to life from life in prison without parole ... making them immediately eligible for parole.

However, during their highly anticipated parole hearings in August, their pleas for freedom were denied. It's not the end for them, though ... they have 3 years until their paroles are reviewed again, which can be expedited if they exemplify good behavior.

Until then, they'll continue being incarcerated at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in San Diego, California.