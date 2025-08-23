Menendez Bros Attorney Says Parole Hearing Was 'Rigged'

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

The California Parole Board was more of a kangaroo court and the entire hearing was rigged against Erik and Lyle Menendez ... so claims their lawyer, Mark Geragos.

Geragos was hot under the collar on the "2 Angry Men" podcast, recorded late Friday ... saying the Board had it out for Erik and Lyle from the jump. Geragos groused the Board ignored the good deeds of Erik and Lyle and focused on ridiculous infractions that meant nothing, in order to justify its decision.

For example ... Geragos scoffed at the Board making a huge deal that both Erik and Lyle had contraband cell phones. The Board said it showed the brothers were still a threat, but Geragos says the way prisoners get these phones is by prison guards selling them to the inmates.

He called the hearings a "sh*t show," and vowed to appeal to Governor Newsom to overrule the Parole Board.

BTW ... one of the commissioners who voted against parole felt differently about another inmate earlier this year ... he voted to parole Sirhan Sirhan, who in recent years denied he assassinated Senator Robert F. Kennedy.