Erik Menendez's Stepdaughter Speaks Out During Parole Hearing

Erik Menendez's stepdaughter Talia is speaking out amid his marathon parole hearing Thursday in California.

Talia -- who's the daughter of Erik's wife Tammi -- hopped on Instagram this afternoon to tell fans she has no update yet other than to say she's "just as anxious" as everyone else about the hearing's outcome. As you know, Erik and his brother Lyle were convicted decades ago for the shotgun murders of their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez.

Talia is a huge advocate for Erik and Lyle and constantly writes in support of them on her Instagram account. In July, she posted about Erik's kidney stones, saying he was recovering from a 2nd surgery related to his health issue.

Erik's long-awaited hearing will conclude with the board's decision to grant him parole ... or not.

As you know, a judge in May changed his and Lyle's life without parole sentence for shooting their parents to death in 1989 to 50 years to life, opening the option for parole.

If the parole board sees him fit to be released, their legal office has 120 days to review the decision, per the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation. If the decision becomes final, the case will then be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom for a final review, which must be completed in 30 days.