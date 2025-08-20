Menendez Family Is 'Cautiously Optimistic' Ahead of Parole Hearings This Week

The Menendez brothers' family is optimistic about their parole hearings this week ... but, they're not counting Erik and Lyle before they're released.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition -- a group made up of their family members who have advocated on their behalf publicly over the last year -- released a statement Wednesday ahead of Erik's Thursday parole hearing and Lyle's Friday hearing.

The family says they remain "cautiously optimistic" ... but, they add they know the parole process in California is grueling -- so, they aren't letting their hopes get too high. They say Erik and Lyle are ready for the scrutiny of their respective parole hearings.

The coalition cites the brothers' continued personal growth ... adding they've taken full accountability for murdering their parents Jose and Kitty Menendez -- expressing remorse repeatedly over the years.

Erik and Lyle also have the support of numerous correctional officers, the family adds ... claiming part of their case was helped not just by advocacy, but by recommendations made by officers who have never advocated for prisoners before.

The coalition says the family knows Erik and Lyle will get out of prison eventually -- claiming it's pretty much inevitable now that their sentences were changed ... but, they just hope they get out soon to say goodbye to some sick family members.

The saga surrounding Erik and Lyle's release kicked off last year when a letter from Erik to his cousin, Andy Cano, surfaced detailing alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of his father ... and was further enflamed by Menudo Member Roy Rosselló, alleging Jose Menendez sexually abused him too.

The Justice for Erik and Lyle Coalition members entered official statements into the court record last year in defense of the brothers ... and, California Governor Gavin Newsom even took an interest in their case.