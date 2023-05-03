Menendez Brothers Say There's New Evidence Backing Up Sex Abuse Allegations Against Dad

The Menendez Brothers want to have their day in court ... again ... they say they have new evidence backing up their defense that their father was sexually abusing them.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Erik and Lyle Menendez say they have a letter Erik sent to their cousin, Andy Cano, months before the shootings ... where Erik accuses their father, Jose, of sexual abuse.

In the letter, which the brothers claim wasn't shown to the jury at trial, Erik says he wishes he could tell his mom about the alleged abuse but says he can't risk it because he feared she would tell Jose ... and he also tells Andy his father is continuing to molest him.

The Menendez Brothers say the letter was sent around 8 months before they shot and killed their parents, and they argue it supports their defense theory that Jose was sexually abusing them and warned them to not speak out about being molested, to the point where they became frightened of their father.

The second piece of evidence involves Menudo band member Roy Rosselló's recent bombshell allegation about Jose.

Remember ... Roy claims in a new Peacock series, "Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed" that he believes he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Jose.

The Menendez Brothers say jurors never heard from Roy either, and they claim if the jury knew about Roy's allegations and the letter, things might have turned out differently and they might have bought the defense's theory that the brothers were guilty of manslaughter, instead of murder.

Erik and Jose are petitioning for a writ of habeas corpus, asking the court to grant the petition and determine whether the new evidence is enough to grant them a new trial or other relief.

Attorney Alan Jackson talked to us in April about the possibility of the Menendez brothers getting a new trial ... and he didn't seem to think it was likely, and told us exactly why.