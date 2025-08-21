Erik Menendez Will Stay in Prison After Being Denied Parole

Erik Menendez's dream of walking free after spending decades behind bars for the shotgun murders of his parents just went up smoke ... he's been denied parole!

The California Board of Parole's decision comes after Erik and Lyle were resentenced by a judge earlier this year, making them eligible for parole after serving more than 3 decades in prison for fatally shooting their parents, Kitty and Jose Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home.

The brothers and their family have worked hard for their release, pushing the narrative that their parents sexually and emotionally abused them for years before they decided to kill them in self-defense.

During Thursday's parole hearing, though ... Erik said he did not kill his parents in self-defense -- while also claiming he feared for his life in a seemingly contradictory statement.

He detailed the night of his parents' murder saying he was certain his dad was getting ready to rape him ... and was frightened he would end up dead.

As for why he killed his mom, Erik said his life changed forever when she admitted to knowing his father abused him and his brother, calling it "the most devastating moment."

He went on to say his mom was also a victim of José, but he saw no point in trying to save her from her husband -- who she previously vowed she'd never leave.

The parole board also covered a variety of other topics with Erik, including his laundry list of prison violations over his 35 years that involve "violence, manipulation, misuse of things" and other "criminal acts."

Perhaps the most alarming incident occurred in 2013, when he ran a tax fraud scam with a gang from inside the prison. Erik said he "jumped at the opportunity" to help the gang as a means of survival in an "extremely violent" prison.

Erik also had many minor infractions, dating back to his first violation in 1997 ... he was written up for lying to and manipulating CDCR staff, and going to the prison chapel and having "excessive physical contact with the visitor."

Ten years later, nearly the same thing happened when his wife Tammi paid him a visit ... but this time he denied having sex with her in front of her 9-year-old daughter. He claimed they were snuggling and Tammi rubbed his inner thigh, calling the incident "a lapse in judgment."

In 1999, Erik was placed on a temporary non-contact status with his wife for "aggressive behavior."

What's more, Erik was accused of duping multiple inmates into buying him drugs -- without paying them -- and he allegedly left them with his debt when he was transferred to a new prison. There's more, but you get the picture.