Menendez Brothers Sentencing Changed to 50 Years to Life, Parole Board's Next

Erik and Lyle Menendez can celebrate a new court victory -- the judge gave them a new sentence, which allows for parole ... so now, they can get out of prison after facing the state parole board.

The brothers attended Tuesday's resentencing hearing by video, and they were emotional as the judge changed their sentence to 50 years to life ... instead of the life without possibility of parole sentence they originally got.

Menendez family members -- many of whom testified they wanted Erik and Lyle to be released from prison -- also erupted in joy, hugging each other in court as they celebrated their new sentences.

During the hearing, the Menendez brothers admitted their crime, and even confessed they'd gone back outside to reload their shotguns ... before returning to kill their mother.

As you know, the brothers' attorney, Mark Geragos -- who cohosts our "2 Angry Men" podcast -- has been pushing for the brothers to receive a reduced sentence for months, citing their rehabilitation efforts while behind bars for more than 3 decades.

Now, Tuesday's decision really doesn't move Erik and Lyle any closer to release than they already were ... due to the fact Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the state parole board, back in February, to begin reviewing their case.

While former Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón supported Erik and Lyle's motion for resentencing, his successor -- D.A. Nathan Hochman -- has unequivocally stood against resentencing ... repeatedly calling on the brothers to take responsibility, acknowledge their lies, and apologize for killing their parents.

The D.A.'s office received a ton of flak from Menendez family members for showing graphic crime scene photos last month during a hearing.

Hochman apologized, with a few caveats, on "TMZ Live" ... but maintained it was done in the interest of sharing the full scope of the crime with the judge.

Geragos fired back later ... claiming the D.A.'s office neglected to discuss the rehabilitation efforts of Erik and Lyle in any way -- and, they used the crime scene photos for their sheer shock value.

The next stop for Erik and Lyle will be a June 13 date with the parole board, and if they're granted parole, and Gov. Newsom signs off on it ... they'll be released.