Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Shocking Friendship With Lyle Menendez

Rosie O’Donnell has revealed her friendship with an infamous convicted killer -- Lyle Menendez -- saying she feels "safe" to be vulnerable with him.

The actress, comedian, and former talk show host opened up about their close bond during a recent chat with the New York Times ... revealing she and Lyle -- who is serving life in prison without parole alongside his brother Erik Menendez for the first degree murder of their parents -- became pals in 2022 after his now-estranged wife reached out to her.

Rosie said she and Lyle began speaking on a "regular basis" via a tablet phone, and their friendship grew naturally.

She recalled ... "He would tell me about his life, what he’s been doing in prison and, for the first time in my life, I felt safe enough to trust and be vulnerable and love a straight man."

They connected after Lyle's ex Rebecca Sneed contacted Rosie following her support of him and Erik on TikTok, where she said she believes they were survivors of sexual abuse and killed their parents in reaction to the abuse.

Surprisingly enough, 2022 isn't when Rosie and Lyle's interactions began. She told the NYT Lyle had written her a letter of gratitude after she shared her belief he and Erik acted out of self-defense during a 1996 "Larry King Live" appearance that coincided with their trial.

She also noted she was in communication with him back in October.

Rosie spoke to the NYT from her residence in Dublin, where she moved in response to Donald Trump becoming the 47th president of the United States.

A longtime Trump critic, the former 'View' host said it was "heartbreaking to see what's happening politically" in America ... and said she will consider returning "when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights."