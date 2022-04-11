Rosie O'Donnell Flips Farmhouse For $4.9M

Rosie O'Donnell flipped out when she moved to California ... selling her first purchase in the Golden State only 4 months after buying the place.

Rosie just sold a modern farmhouse in Los Angeles for $4.9 million ... flipping it after scooping it up back in December for $4.6 million.

Our sources tell us Rosie didn't view the place as an investment property when she bought it ... so it's unclear why she decided to flip the estate.

The place is 4,1000 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms ... and the master suite features 2 walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.

The home has 10-foot ceilings and a Kosher Chef's Kitchen decked out with a Caesarstone island and a walk-in pantry. The backyard is dotted with olive trees, rose bushes, lavender plants and a built-in BBQ dining area.

It truly is a modern farmhouse ... built in 2019, the property also comes with a built-in Tesla charger. Elon Musk approves.

Rosie bought the place shortly after selling her longtime home in New Jersey ... and it will be interesting to see if she stays in L.A. or goes back East, where she's lived most of her life.