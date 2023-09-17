Rosie O'Donnell Tears into Drew Barrymore Over Return of Talk Show Amid Writer's Strike

Rosie O’Donnell excoriated Drew Barrymore Saturday for bringing her talk show back during the Writer's strike.

It was almost like talking to a child ... Rosie wrote, “Stop taping the show. Stop asking audiences to cross the picket line, Then ask someone to help you craft three declarative sentences. They should follow along these lines: I made an error. I apologize to the WGA for disrespecting the work of professional writers. I apologize to all union members who are withstanding real hardship as I live a life of luxury.”

Alyssa Milano co-signed later, writing, "Not complicated at all."

Drew's moves have been bizarre. At first she announced she was bringing back her show without writers, and then a day later she shot a video tearfully apologizing but still going forward with the show. We're hearing Drew didn't think she'd get the kind of backlash she did, which is, well, surprising.