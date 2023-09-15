Drew Barrymore Apologizes to WGA, But Will Keep Show Going Amid Strike

Play video content Instagram / @drewbarrymore

Drew Barrymore is offering up an emotional apology to the thousands of writers who are striking while her show returns ... but she is NOT shutting down the show.

The talk show host gave a lengthy apology on social media Friday, tearing up while taking full responsibility for the heat she's been facing since saying over the weekend her show will resume production.

She says she doesn't think there's anything she can do to make it right, and admits she didn't want to hide behind others for the decision to return. Drew claims she wasn't expecting folks to be as up in arms as they are, but wants to make it clear that she won't be breaking any rules with the show.

It's interesting, Drew isn't yanking her production but instead is explaining why she decided to move forward ... citing reasons like the ones Bill Maher had for taking "Real Time" back to the studio.

As we reported, Drew has been labeled a scab after saying on Sunday she's resuming her show, claiming she wants to "provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience."