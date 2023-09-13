Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Busted While Seeking Out Emma Watson

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker, a man named Chad Michael Busto, got arrested again and this time it sounds like he's turned his attention to another celeb ... Emma Watson.

Busto was busted Friday in New York City, with police saying he stormed into a dressing room at a NYFW show and demanded to see the 'Harry Potter' star.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Busto screamed at models and makeup artists inside the Brooklyn Navy Yard dressing room, repeatedly telling them, "I want to marry Emma Watson. Let me speak to Emma Watson. Let me take a photo with Emma Watson."

It's unclear if Emma was in the dressing room or even at the NYFW show.

The guy ended up getting arrested after management called cops, and he's now been charged with 2 counts of disorderly conduct and 2 counts of trespassing.

Remember, Busto was arrested for popping up at Drew's Hamptons estate last month, with police saying he was going door to door looking for her place.

TMZ broke the story ... last Tuesday, a judge issued a bench warrant for Busto's arrest after cops say he failed to show up to get a GPS ankle monitor ... which was required after his arrest at Drew's place.

Play video content 8/22/23

Busto first got on Drew's radar when he rushed a NYC stage last month as she was interviewing singer/actress Reneé Rapp.