Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drew Barrymore's Alleged Stalker Now Has Warrant Out For Arrest

Drew Barrymore Warrant Issued for Alleged Stalker ... After Failing To Show Up For GPS Monitor

9/5/2023 4:45 PM PT
Drew Barrymore main 2 getty composite
Getty/ Southampton Town Police

Drew Barrymore's alleged stalker, a man named Chad Michael Busto, now has a warrant out for his arrest after failing to show up to get a GPS monitor from authorities.

Southampton Town Justice Court Clerk Heather Drapal tells TMZ ... a judge has issued a bench warrant for Busto in connection with last month's case when Busto was arrested after cops say he showed up uninvited to her Hamptons home.

Chad Michael Busto
Southampton Town Police

We're told Busto was set to get fitted for a GPS monitor by cops but never showed ... so now police are looking to apprehend him again.

As we reported, cops say Busto went house-to-house in her Hamptons neighborhood a couple of weeks ago, eventually finding her $6 million property and walking onto some steps outside before he was cuffed. We're told Drew wasn't home at the time.

UNEXPECTED VISITOR

Of course, that arrest came just 2 days after video showed Busto rushing the stage during a 92NY interview she was holding with singer/actress Reneé Rapp. You can hear him demanding to see Drew and claiming she knew who he was.

Drew Barrymore Through The Years
Launch Gallery
Drew Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

We were told there were no complaints from this incident and cops didn't respond as a result ... but they are certainly looking for him now.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later