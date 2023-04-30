Kardashian Incidents Prompt Hidden Hills Community to Beef Up Security

The gated Hidden Hills community some of the Kardashians, and other wealthy folks, call home is investing in serious security upgrades -- a change brought on by a spate of uninvited visitors for the famous sisters.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the gated community, where Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner both reside, recently enlisted more security guards and installed a new camera system.

We're told the new tech allows for real-time reporting of intruders, and the measures are doing wonders for the area's crime rate. Burglaries have gone from multiple each week to a flat zero. On top of that, potential trespassers have been stopped and turned away before things can escalate.

The recent beef-up comes as a result of the area getting hammered with burglaries, stalkers and obsessed fans trying to get inside ... incidents that definitely ring a bell for Kim and co.

As we reported, a man named Deandre Williams was arrested in October after wandering into the community -- slipping past the security, but not getting far before he was nabbed. Our sources told us he was certainly infatuated with Kim, too.

Before that, another man showed up at her home multiple times -- and even though she got a TRO against him, he later violated it.