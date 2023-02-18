Kim Kardashian's Latest Alleged Stalker Arrested After Violating TRO

Kim Kardashian's latest alleged stalker just can't seem to stay away from her -- and because of that ... it landed him in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Jomoine Zigler was arrested Friday after allegedly making his way into Kim's gated community and getting pretty close to her actual house. We're told he didn't end up making it onto the property itself, but was right outside of it.

That was enough for Kim's camp to call in the cavalry ... the L.A. Sheriff's Dept. showed up and took him to jail -- where he was booked for misdemeanor violation of a protective order.

You'll recall ... Kim got a temporary restraining order against this guy in late January -- this after claiming he'd visited her home multiple times in person ... while also allegedly sending her gifts and other bizarre items. She also said he'd referred to her as his wife online.

The judge signed off on the TRO, and a hearing was scheduled for this month to discuss the possibility of a permanent one being granted. Sounds like the weirdo just couldn't wait.