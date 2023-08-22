Drew Barrymore Rushed Out of Interview as Fan Walks Up to Stage, Demands to Talk

Play video content

Drew Barrymore was whisked off the stage during a recent interview with singer and actress Reneé Rapp ... as an alleged stalker rushed up to the stage, demanding to talk with her.

Here's the deal, Drew was chatting with Reneé about the singer's upcoming album, "Snow Angel," at a 92NY panel Monday when the man -- who said he's Chad Michael Busto -- said something to get Drew's attention, but her positive reaction to him quickly went away.

As he walks up to the front of the stage, he says, "You know who I am, I need to see you at some point" while in NYC. Security quickly stops him at the stage, and Reneé swoops in to walk Drew off stage.

The clip's been making the rounds online, and many are applauding Reneé for having Drew's back, especially as fast as things got bizarre during the panel. It's unclear if Drew's ever interacted with him before this ... but Busto makes it seem like she's aware of him.