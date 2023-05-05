MTV Movie & TV Awards Won't Have Live Audience, On Heels of Writers' Strike

The MTV Movie & TV Awards are going on without a host ... and now there won't be a live audience anymore either.

The upcoming award show, set to air Sunday on a bunch of TV channels, is pivoting away from a live audience ... according to Paramount Global exec Bruce Gillmer.

Bruce, who is also executive producing the award show, tells TMZ ... "As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we're pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year."

Play video content 5/2/23 TMZ.com

The change comes on the heels of Drew Barrymore bowing out as host in a show of solidarity with striking Hollywood writers.

Sources at MTV tell TMZ ... the show is not live, but it's still happening, there just won't be a live audience.

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards are scheduled to air Sunday at 8 PM ET on MTV ... with simulcasts on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.