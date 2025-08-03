Erik Menendez Back In Prison After Hospitalization For Kidney Stone Surgeries

Erik Menendez doesn't sound like he's getting the prison furlough he was hoping for ... because he's back behind bars after painful kidney stones sent him to the hospital.

Erik's daughter, Talia, shared an update on social media ... saying, "My dad is out of the hospital and back at the prison, preparing for our upcoming parole hearing."

We broke the story ... Erik left his state prison in San Diego last month and went to a hospital to undergo several surgeries to remove kidney stones.

Erik was out of prison and in the hospital for about a week ... and his lawyer, Mark Geragos, said it was a "serious medical condition."

Play video content TMZ.com

As we first told you ... our sources said California Governor Gavin Newsom was reviewing Erik's change in medical condition to determine if a "prison furlough" was appropriate.

With Erik and Lyle's upcoming parole hearing only a few weeks away on August 22 ... the thinking was, Newsom might cut Erik a major break and grant him a furlough so he didn't have to go back to prison before the hearing.

Play video content TMZ.com

Sounds like that didn't happen ... and Erik's got at least a few more weeks behind bars with Lyle. The hearing is fast approaching and Newsom has indicated he's sympathetic to granting both Erik and Lyle clemency.