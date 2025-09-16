Menendez Brothers Lose Bid for New Trial After Parole Denials

Erik and Lyle Menendez's last-ditch effort to get a new trial following their parole denials was unsuccessful ... as a Los Angeles judge has shut down their retrial request.

L.A. County Superior Court Judge William Ryan denied the Menendez brothers' legal challenge, explaining his reason in a 17-page response, saying the alleged new evidence -- seemingly proving the murder convictions were unfair -- is not "particularly strong," NBC4 LA reports.

He wrote ... "The evidence alleged here is not so compelling that it would have produced a reasonable doubt in the mind of at least one juror or supportive of an imperfect self-defense instruction."

Remember, the brothers submitted a writ of habeas corpus in 2023, when they introduced new evidence tied to sexual abuse allegations against their late father, Jose Menendez.

While L.A. County D.A. George Gascón recommended resentencing Erik and Lyle, his successor, D.A. Nathan Hochman, blasted their release attempts ... noting in August their supposed new evidence didn't negate the premeditation and planning in the case.

Hochman claimed this path was a "Hail Mary" attempt to get the brothers released.

Erik and Lyle were resentenced to 50 years to life for the deaths of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez. However, they were both denied parole for 3 years in August following lengthy hearings examining their behavior in prison.

The writ of habeas corpus was the last remaining path to get the brothers released sooner than later ... which explains why Erik's wife Tammi told her followers on X she's "deeply disappointed" amid the update.