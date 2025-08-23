Erik Menendez's Daughter Sounds Off After Uncle Lyle's Parole Denial

Erik Menendez's daughter Talia is refusing to call the brothers' respective parole denials a loss ... issuing a passionate defense online following Lyle Menendez's rejected bid for freedom.

Talia, who is Erik's stepdaughter from his marriage to Tammi Menendez, took to her Instagram Stories Saturday morning ... in which she expressed her disappointment about the latest parole ruling -- but made it clear she refuses to give up hope.

She wrote ... "People can have different views of this being a win or not ... When you have been let down time and time again ... The highest your hopes have ever been ... Watching your family get older and older."

As she continued, Talia called out that both Erik and Lyle hadn't been violent while incarcerated -- and was hopeful that things were set to change.

She added ... "This is deeper than the surface level ... Enough is enough."

Play video content Instagram/@anamaria.baralt

Talia isn't the only family member to feel this way, as Anamaria Baralt, the cousin of Lyle and Erik, also shared on Instagram that she remains optimistic, despite the fact that the Menendez Bros were both denied parole.

As AB explained in her video upload, Erik and Lyle's bid for freedom may've been denied for 3 years, but the brothers could actually get their case resent to the hearing board in 18 months if they exemplify good behavior.