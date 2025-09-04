Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Michael Knowles Defends Tucker Carlson Declaring Pete Buttigieg Isn't Gay

Michael Knowles My Gay Friend Says Pete Is Straight!!! After Tucker 'Ins' Buttigieg

By TMZ Staff
Published
090425_michael_knowles_kal_v2
GAY FOR POLITICAL GAIN???
Michael Knowles is defending Tucker Carlson's wild claim that Pete Buttigieg is a "fake gay guy" ... and he says he's heard the same thing from a gay friend of his own.

The Daily Wire host joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and we challenged him over his recent appearance on Tucker's podcast, where they laughed and speculated Pete is be faking his sexuality for political gain.

090425_tucker_carlson_pete_buttigieg_kal
THERE'S NO WAY!!!
The Tucker Carlson Show

Michael says he takes Pete at his word that he's gay, but he's got no problem amplifying the opinions of folks who think Pete is full of it ... telling us a "card-carrying member" of the LGBTQ+ community told him Buttigieg is masquerading as a gay man.

Ya gotta watch the clip ... Michael's reasoning here will definitely piss a bunch of people off.

pete Buttigieg chasten Buttigieg sub getty swipe 1
Getty

Michael and Tucker think Pete is faking it to get a leg up in the Democratic Party ... but Harvey Levin pushes back, telling Michael that's nonsense because Gavin Newsom is a favorite as the Dems' next presidential nominee. Newsom's a straight white man.

We also ask Michael how he feels about outing people ... and challenge him on the notion that Democrats are digging further into identity politics.

Catch the full interview on "TMZ Live."

