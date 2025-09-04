Tucker Carlson Says Pete Buttigieg Isn't Gay, Has 'Very' Specific Sex Questions

Play video content The Tucker Carlson Show

Tucker Carlson is tripling down on his claim Pete Buttigieg isn't gay ... referring to him as "the fake gay guy" during his recent chat on his eponymous show.

Check out the clip ... Michael Knowles cracks up on Tucker's podcast when Tucker declares Buttigieg is not actually gay -- Tucker's proof being a gay producer on his show thinks Pete's straight.

Tucker accuses Buttigieg of trying to appeal to the Democratic base by masquerading as a gay man, adding ... "It's suffering for your art."

After some discussion about Buttigieg's rise to political prominence, the former Fox News host says he's always wanted to interview him, but Pete's declined. But, if he ever gets the chance, he's already armed with questions ... including "some very specific questions about gay sex" to "see if he can even answer."

Play video content TMZ.com

Tucker also took the time to insult the city of South Bend, Indiana.

Tucker called Buttigieg "supposedly gay" on his show in 2024, and said he thought it "was kind of hilarious" when people got offended. And in 2022, Tucker said Buttigieg “lied” about being gay.

Buttigieg -- President Joe Biden's Transportation Secretary, and the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana -- has previously opened up about the highs and lows of coming to terms with his sexuality. At the LGBTQ Victory Fund’s annual brunch in 2019, he described his journey as "a kind of war," according to NBC News.

Buttigieg admitted during his speech he wished he weren't gay at one point in his life ... but is now happy to be who he is. He's been married to husban Chasten Buttigieg since 2018, and they have two children together.