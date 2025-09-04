Halle Berry Pushes Gavin Newsom to Expand Menopause Health Coverage

Play video content TMZ.com

Halle Berry is putting her star power behind a major push in California ... pleading for lawmakers and the Governor to step up for women's health.

We got Halle outside CBS Studios in NYC on Thursday and we asked her about some new proposed legislation in California that would require health plans to cover menopause-related treatments.

Halle puts pressure on California Governor Gavin Newsom to pass the bill ... telling him women of a certain age going through the biological transition deserve the same level of care as all other females do, calling menopause health a matter of basic human rights.

The actress has been loud about menopause awareness for years, and now she's using her Respin Health platform to try to get legislation across the finish line. On Wednesday, her company -- which sells menopause-related products and offers telemedicine -- teamed with Perelel Health to launch a campaign urging Newsom to sign AB 432.

The bill, backed by Bay Area Democrat Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, would require health plans to cover menopause related treatments and encourage doctors to get additional menopause training. A similar measure was vetoed by Newsom last year, but this retooled version is expected to pass the legislature in the final weeks of the session.