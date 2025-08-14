Halle Berry Responds to Ex-Husband David Justice's Comments About Not Being 'Motherly'

Birthday girl Halle Berry seemingly clapped back at her first ex-husband, David Justice, and his recent comments he divorced her because she wasn't "motherly" enough for him.

Check out her latest Instagram post -- she shared photos from a picturesque tropical vacation with her beau of 5 years, Van Hunt ... showing off her bikini bod, a birthday cake and a card addressed to "Mom."

But ... it's the cheeky caption that had fans laughing in the comment section, as she wrote ... "Phew…! cooking, cleaning and mothering." Mic drop.

In case you missed it, David -- who was married to the Oscar winner between 1993 and 1997 -- appeared on Matt Barnes’ "All the Smoke" podcast and said he didn't feel right continuing their marriage because she didn't mirror the qualities of his mom.

Play video content All The Smoke

He further explained ... "At that time, as a young guy -- she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues."

On the other hand, he admitted he thinks therapy could have saved their union.

Of course, it's much too late for that -- Halle walked down the aisle with singer and actor Eric Benét in 2001 and they were together until 2005. She then married Olivier Martinez in 2013. They split in 2015 but didn't finalize their divorce until 2023.

David, for his part, has been married to Rebecca Villalobos since 2001.