Halle Berry Suffers Hilarious Bikini Malfunction on Video

Play video content

Halle Berry always looks sexy in a bathing suit -- but she looks even sexier when her bikini bottoms fall down, which is exactly what happened on video for everyone to see!

The actress posted the eye-popping clip to Instagram on Thursday, and it shows Halle dancing to the new song, "Prelims (mind and meat)," written by her boyfriend Van Hunt.

Check it out ... Halle, in her white two-piece, is bustin' some moves in a suite overlooking the beautiful Swiss mountains, while Van appears to film his better half while his music plays in the background.

At one point, Halle crosses in front of the camera as her bikini bottoms come undone and fall to her knees.

But Halle makes a quick recovery and pulls her bikini back up as she chuckles and dashes out of frame. Sounds like Van also had a big laugh, saying, "I'm still filming!"

In the IG caption, Halle wrote that she couldn't help herself because Van's music is so good, encouraging fans to listen to Hunt's new album, "A Heart Full Of Questions," which is now streaming on all platforms.