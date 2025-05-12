Halle Berry Snuggles up to Van Hunt in Bed for Mother's Day, Video Shows

Play video content

Halle Berry isn't bashful about discussing her sex life — especially on Mother's Day!

The actress hopped on Instagram Sunday to post a video, which showed her snuggled up next to her boyfriend, Van Hunt, in bed underneath the covers.

Check it out ... Hale is absolutely giddy as she holds up her intimacy gel, "Let's Spin," and speaks into the camera, saying she's going to tell us how her Mother's Day is gonna end.

Van then encourages Halle to hurry up, and we all know what that means. The singer wants to make some music with Halle between the sheets.

But, Halle isn't quite ready yet, explaining that her "Let's Spin" product just came out in a travel-size bottle, which is what the couple brought with them to Cannes, France.

Then Halle reveals they're about to give it a test run and Van couldn't be happier. Halle ends the clip by giggling as she wishes everyone a happy Mother's Day while "spinning."

As you know ... Halle first connected with Van in 2020 during the COVID pandemic, bonding with him virtually during quarantine. The pair soon started dating and they've been inseparable ever since, with their displays of affection posted on Instagram. The two have also made the rounds together at major events, such as the Oscars and Grammy Awards.