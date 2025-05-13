Halle Berry, Bella Hadid, Robert De Niro Kick Off Cannes Film Festival Arrivals

The 78th Cannes Film Festival with a star-studded bang -- setting the tone for the kind of A-list glam we’ll be basking in for the rest of the festivities.

Check out these stars soaking up the spotlight on Cannes' iconic red carpet for the opening ceremony -- Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen made an appearance, along with festival regulars Bella Hadid, Eva Longoria and Halle Berry bringing the glam.

Quentin Tarantino and Daniella Pick turned the red carpet into a full-on love fest -- canoodling and serving up all the sweet, swoony vibes.

Cannes is basically a supermodel hot spot -- and yep, they’re out in full force again this year. Alessandra Ambrosio and Heidi Klum hit the scene, proving the runway extends all the way to the Riviera.