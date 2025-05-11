Nicola Coughlan, Billie Piper Lead Stars at 2025 BAFTA TV Awards

The stars at the 2025 BAFTA TV Awards couldn't have been bigger despite shining on the smaller screen ... 'cause celebrity heavyweights sauntered down the red carpet at the Royal Festival Hall in London!

Nicola Coughlan led the A-listers at the event ... looking flowery in a bunched white top and fashionable black skirt. "Wednesday" star Billie Piper proved pretty in pink in a leggy gown -- and, "The Traitors" host Alan Cumming showed the right tailor won't ever stab you in the back.

Jessie J dressed for the ballroom or the boardroom in a baggy maroon suit -- looking ready to buy or sell like any of the biggest fish on Wall Street.

And, "Baby Reindeer" actors Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning had even more good news to celebrate ... 'cause she took home the BAFTA TV Award for Supporting Actress finishing off an impressive award season.

Among the other big-time stars in attendance ... Maura Higgins, Angela Scanlon, Jonathan Pryce, James Corden, Graham Norton and a whole lot more recognizable stars.

Worth noting ... The BAFTA TV Awards don't bring out as many stars the BAFTA Film Awards held in the middle of award season.